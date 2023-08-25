The Emmys' A-list guest list includes Jeff Bridges, Claire Danes and Kumail Nanjiani

LOS ANGELES -- There will be no shortage of famous faces at this year's Emmy awards. The guest list is full of Hollywood's most recognizable stars and most popular series.

Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan will most likely be seated at one of the biggest tables at the Emmy ceremony. They're both nominated for their work on FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble," which has a total of 7 nominations.

With a lead actress nod, Elisabeth Moss is once again representing "The Handmaid's Tale." And with his first nomination for "The Old Man," Jeff Bridges is up for lead actor and he's totally enjoying the journey and adventures this series has provided.

"You're getting together and you're hanging with all your buddies and making something as beautiful as you can," Bridges told On The Red Carpet.

On "Bad Sisters" a brother-in-law dies and the Emmy love comes to life. The show picked up 4 nominations, including one for Sharon Horgan, up for lead actress.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" is heading to the big show with two nominations. Kathryn Hahn and Merritt Wever are nominated for lead actress and supporting actress, respectively.

It's raining men and Emmy nominations for the cast of "Welcome to Chippendales." All four main cast members of the series, Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett and Kumail Nanjiani, were nominated. Hulu's limited series tells the shocking story behind the world's most famous all-male strip club. Based on real events, the series made a point to focus on authenticity.

"Naked men walking around all the time! Yes, that was life on the set," is how Ashford describes the experience.

In addition to the four acting nominations, the show also picked up one for costumes. Nanjiani was a fan long before any nominations came along. He says even the tiniest costumes should be respected.

"Don't discount the thongs, man! The thongs hold their own. They're the glue that hold the show together," he told On The Red Carpet.