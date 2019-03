OAK ISLAND, N.C. -- More than a dozen fire departments have worked together to fight a weekend fire at a two-story motel near the North Carolina coast.According to WWAY , the Oak Island Fire Department said crews responded to the blaze at the Ocean Crest Motel late Sunday night.Photos of the blaze show portions of the 10,000-square-foot motel's walls and roof collapsing.The fire was contained early Monday morning.According to the owner of Ocean Crest, there were no causalities, due to on-going renovations.Officials have not determined the cause of the fire; an investigation is ongoing.