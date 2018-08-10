14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting

Moore County deputies are investigating a shooting on Hussey Road.

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Deputies are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed near Robbins Friday afternoon, according to the Moore County Sheriff.

Deputies said they found the victim around 3:03 p.m. on Hussey Road.

The victim was transported to First Health Regional Hospital in Pinehurst in very serious condition, where he later died.

Deputies are currently questioning two juveniles who were present at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting was not random.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
