child shot

14-year-old critically injured after being shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young man suffered a serious gunshot wound in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, according to a release from Raleigh police.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fairway Ridge Drive.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

Officials say the 14-year-old was sent to WakeMed with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

ABC11 will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Man arrested after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots sister in head
Deputies: 1-year-old shot in head while playing in parent's bedroom
12-year-old shot inside Burlington home
Man arrested in murder of girl, 10, in apparent road rage incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of woman mauled by lion pushing for new regulations
3 stabbed at Durham apartment, police say
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Greensboro church gives away free gas in Raleigh to those in need
Cary dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
2 men killed trying to jump car over open drawbridge
Lee County High School students face punishment after senior prank goes too far
Show More
Stan Lee's ex-business manager arrested on elder abuse charges
102-year-old woman facing eviction in California
Wake County SPCA waives adoption fees for veterans, military families this weekend
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Graham man charged with soliciting minor for sex acts
More TOP STORIES News