14-year-old critically injured after being shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young man suffered a serious gunshot wound in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, according to a release from Raleigh police.It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fairway Ridge Drive.Officials say the 14-year-old was sent to WakeMed with a life-threatening gunshot wound.ABC11 will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Please check back for updates.