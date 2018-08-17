14-year-old girl stabbed at high school assembly on 1st day of school

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by a fellow student at a high school assembly in Oklahoma, according to local officials.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly in the upper back, head, arm and wrist on Thursday while she was in the auditorium on the first day of school at Luther High School in Luther, near Oklahoma City, according to the Luther Fire Department.

"The Luther High School Staff did a great job with assisting the victim and keeping her calm," the fire department said.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital, where she is stable, Sgt. Tony Walker of the Luther Police Department told ABC News on Friday.

The unidentified suspect, a 14-year-old boy who is in ninth-grade, was immediately taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile facility, Walker said.

The motive is unknown, Walker said.

Luther Public Schools wrote on Facebook, "There was an incident at the High School Assembly this morning at the Auditorium. The situation is under control, all students are safe."

The superintendent did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Show More
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
More News