Jaylon McKenzie, teen football star featured in Sports Illustrated, killed in Venice, Ill. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A rising young football star is dead, after a shooting in Venice, Illinois over the weekend.

VENICE, Ill. -- A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Police say they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at the NFL's 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August. He posted on social media that he had received football scholarship from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois.

He told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.

ABC News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen killedu.s. & worldhigh school footballsports illustrated
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot outside Raleigh sweepstakes parlor
Congrats! Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
15 out of 18 weekends in 2019 have been rainy, NC climatologists say
ASMR trend: Raleigh 'slimer' says videos relieve anxiety
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Deputies arrest man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old NC woman
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
Show More
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Menstrual-themed cocktail causing controversy
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek wins Emmy Award
More TOP STORIES News