teen killed

15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy who died after an early Sunday morning shooting in Durham has been identified.

Durham police identified the 15-year-old as Michael Harris, of Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Seven Oaks Road. Officers found Harris at the hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

'His memory will never die:' 33 children have been shot in Durham since 9-year-old Z'Yon Person's death one year ago

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
