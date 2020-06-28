15-year-old shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police said a 15-year-old was shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were alerted to the shooting in the area of South and West Streets around 5 p.m.

The teen, who has not been named yet, was taken to WakeMed Hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.



On Saturday, Raleigh police were investigating four separate shootings in less than 24-hours, one of which happened to be fatal.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdowntown raleighteen shotshootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 62,142 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in NC
Chase ends after man stole Fayetteville PD car, dragged officer
1 dead after tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill
NC senior care residents ask for pen pals amid COVID-19
Strong storms Sunday night could bring gusty winds, hail
Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Show More
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Man injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Man dies after being shot along Poole Road in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News