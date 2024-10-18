24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Search
Topics
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sweepstakes
Shop
Regions
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
LOCALISH
Our America
More Content
ABC11 I-Team
ABC11 Troubleshooter
Neighborhood Safety Tracker
ABC11 Boomtowns
More News
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Eyewitness News at 5pm - October 18, 2024
Friday, October 18, 2024 9:56PM
Eyewitness News at 5pm - October 18, 2024
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
WTVD NEWSCASTS
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Democrats, Republicans push early voting as students head to polls
7 minutes ago
NC GOP candidate responds to criticism of inflammatory email
1 hour ago
All 4 escaped juveniles in Rocky Mount apprehended
21 minutes ago
Trump in Asheville next week to see Helene damage, deliver remarks
428,299 ballots already cast in North Carolina for 2024 election
28 minutes ago
Cary man warns of check washing scheme
UVa's Bennett cites NIL, transfer portal era as reasons for retirement
1 hour ago
Man swindled out of $25K in AI voice-cloning scam
3 hours ago