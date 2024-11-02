24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Eyewitness News at 11pm - November 1, 2024
Saturday, November 2, 2024 3:49AM
Eyewitness News at 11pm - November 1, 2024
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
WTVD NEWSCASTS
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Durham County discontinuing Bull City United program
31 minutes ago
Parties closely watch early voting data in North Carolina
Driver charged with murder after Raleigh Police say she hit woman
26 minutes ago
Scammer takes $40K from Helene victim trying to find missing wife
In Selma, Vance urges supporters to vote early while they still can
4 minutes ago
Raleigh's Next Mayor: Meet candidate James Shaughnessy IV
Ex-Louisville cop guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
18 minutes ago
Trump and Vance to appear at Sanford rally on Sunday | Live Blog
1 hour ago