16 injured as fire burns through building in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the fire that ripped through a Bronx building.

Eyewitness News
VAN NEST, Bronx --
Sixteen people were injured in a seventh-alarm fire that burned through an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a furniture store on the first floor of the Commonwealth Avenue building just after 5:30 a.m, just 5 days after another fire killed 12 Bronx residents.

READ MORE: Investigators believe child playing with stove caused deadly Bronx fire

Flames spread through the four-story building and through the roof.

Of the 16 people injured, only one had a serious but not life-threatening injury. The others were described as minor.

On the frigid morning, firefighters were battling not only the flames but the cold as well.

A heavy icing condition was reported on streets around the building.



Firefighters broke windows to get people out of the building as the fire continued to burn.

One woman ran down the hall banging on doors to try and get her neighbors out.

Another resident escaped with her two children and dog. She was getting ready for work when she smelled smoke.

"I woke up my husband, my kids and said listen there's a fire in the building," she said. "By the time we opened the door in the hallway, there was black smoke."

East Tremont Avenue was closed between Rosedale Avenue and Saint Lawrence Avenue.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Derick Waller had this report from the scene:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment fireVan NestBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News