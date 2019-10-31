16-year-old arrested in shooting that locked down Enloe High School, injured student

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested after a shooting Wednesday that put Enloe High School on lockdown.
The shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. at a gas station less than half a mile from the school.
A Wake County Schools spokesperson confirmed a high school student was injured in the shooting.
On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 16-year-old Anselmo Incocente Arroyo-Maldonado. They said he was facing charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting that happened Wednesday.
Raleigh Police Department said the investigation into what happened and why is still open and active.
