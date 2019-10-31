16-year-old arrested in shooting that locked down Enloe High School, injured student

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested after a shooting Wednesday that put Enloe High School on lockdown.

The shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. at a gas station less than half a mile from the school.

A Wake County Schools spokesperson confirmed a high school student was injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 16-year-old Anselmo Incocente Arroyo-Maldonado. They said he was facing charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting that happened Wednesday.

Raleigh Police Department said the investigation into what happened and why is still open and active.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighschool lockdownshootingschool safetywake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather threatens trick-or-treating
Explore North Carolina's Country Doctor Museum
LIVE: House prepares to vote, Tim Morrison testifies
Enloe HS student injured in gas station shooting near school
Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham
'Bull Moon' in Durham not rising for Halloween due to wind
3-year-old NC girl found safe day after going missing
Show More
Revamped Aldi store opening in Raleigh
Johnston Co. teacher suspended for segregating students based on beliefs
Durham minister: Halloween should be canceled in light of violence
Man still looking for a room at The Carolina Inn
Mold and structural issues shut down Cumberland County school
More TOP STORIES News