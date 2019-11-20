16-year-old arrested in string of break-ins, thefts at Durham homes

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old reportedly played a role in several Durham home break-ins and thefts on Nov. 16.Durham Police Department arrested Eduardo Rosales on charges of felony breaking and entering and larceny.Investigators said Rosales drove a red SUV around Durham breaking into and stealing from at least three houses.The first house was on Pennock Road. A neighbor called 911 saying they saw a stranger leaving the home carrying a number of things get into a red SUV driven by another person.When deputies arrived, they found that the house's door had been pried open and the home had been ransacked.Three hours later, deputies received another call; this time from a home on Mineral Springs Road.Deputies then stopped a red SUV near the home. Inside the SUV they found items that were reported stolen from the home on Pennock Road.Deputies then received a third call, this one about a theft that had happened at a different home on Mineral Springs Road.Rosales, who was driving the red SUV when deputies stopped it, was arrested. He was later released from jail on a $3,000 bond.Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is still looking for information about the thefts. Anyone with information should call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.