16-year-old boy shot across from Garner High School

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in Garner on Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m., Garner Police said they began investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Spring Drive.

The shooting forced Garner High School, which is across the street, to be placed under a Code Yellow lockdown for 30 minutes as a precautionary measure.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.



A neighbor's surveillance cam caught the sound of five gunshots in the parking lot of the Garner apartments where the teen had been shot and wounded.

Police have not identified the victim. No one is in custody.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garnergun violenceshootingteen shotwake county newschild shotwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex
Creator defends Wake schools mental health screening initiative
Durham drivers deal with headaches as highway construction wears on
Hidden dangers found on common tech accessory
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash that shut down Hammond Road
Elizabeth Warren in Raleigh
Show More
Additional charges for suspect in NC State carjacking, chase
Escaped 13-year-old murder suspect found in Robeson County
New Raleigh orchestra dazzles at a discount price
2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida
Winter Weather in November? It's possible
More TOP STORIES News