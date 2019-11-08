16-year-old boy shot across from Garner High School

Neighbor’s surveillance cam caught the sound of 5 gunshots in parking lot of Garner apartments where teen boy was shot and wounded. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/wV06yqxspG — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 8, 2019

Garner Police: Nearby Garner High School was placed on Code Yellow lockdown for 30 mins following the gunfire across the street on Spring Drive. Just precautionary, lockdown lifted. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ea4cTIzCpZ — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 8, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in Garner on Thursday night.Around 6 p.m., Garner Police said they began investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Spring Drive.The shooting forced Garner High School, which is across the street, to be placed under a Code Yellow lockdown for 30 minutes as a precautionary measure.The victim was taken to WakeMed with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.A neighbor's surveillance cam caught the sound of five gunshots in the parking lot of the Garner apartments where the teen had been shot and wounded.Police have not identified the victim. No one is in custody.