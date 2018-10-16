A 16-year-old girl died in a crash Tuesday morning while on her way to school, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge Road in northern Wake CountyTroopers said Madeline Shook ran off the road in her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta. She crashed into several trees and did not survive.Investigators said they did not see any skid marks on the road. Because of that, they are not sure what caused the crash.Shook was a student at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.