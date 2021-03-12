16-year-old charged with murder in the death of another teen in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager shot and killed another teenager in Johnston County on Friday morning.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office PIO Captain Jeff Caldwell said the shooting happened at a home on Breland Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one 16-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

Another 16-year-old was taken into custody. He is being charged with murder.

Johnston County deputies are still investigating the case.

No further information has been released about what happened.
