16-year-old charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

A 16-year-old has been charged Monday with the murder of 17-year-old Jaheem Smith of St. Pauls on Jan. 7 along the 1900 block of Tryon Drive.
The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital in a private car.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still asking the public for help in finding a Chevrolet SUV connected to the case.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
