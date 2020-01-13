16-year-old charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Fayetteville Police are looking for this Chevrolet SUV in connection with the Tryon Street shootings.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.A 16-year-old has been charged Monday with the murder of 17-year-old Jaheem Smith of St. Pauls on Jan. 7 along the 1900 block of Tryon Drive.The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital in a private car.The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still asking the public for help in finding a Chevrolet SUV connected to the case.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).