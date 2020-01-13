16-year-old charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

A 16-year-old has been charged Monday with the murder of 17-year-old Jaheem Smith of St. Pauls on Jan. 7 along the 1900 block of Tryon Drive.

The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital in a private car.

Fayetteville Police are looking for this Chevrolet SUV in connection with the Tryon Street shootings.



The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still asking the public for help in finding a Chevrolet SUV connected to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
