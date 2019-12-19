16-year-old charged with shooting 17-year-old in Garner

.@GarnerPolice on scene of shooting at Atchinson and November Streets. They say a 17 year old suffered what appeared to be a “non-life threatening gun shot wound”. More details to come. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NGbiv1wAfH — Dearon Smith (@dearonabc11) December 18, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with shooting a 17-year-old in Garner on Wednesday night.Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atchison Drive and November Street.The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.Police said the shooting was not a random act and officers will continue to investigate the situation.