16-year-old charged with shooting 17-year-old in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with shooting a 17-year-old in Garner on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atchison Drive and November Street.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and officers will continue to investigate the situation.

