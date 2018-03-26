A teenage girl who was critically injured in a Raleigh apartment fire last week has died and authorities are now saying the fire was intentionally set.The fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.Authorities said 16-year-old Dale Murphy was home when the flames broke out.An eyewitness said the victim was pulled from a bathroom in a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she later died.After more than a week of investigating, fire crews determined that the fire was intentional; however, they have not said how the fire was started.