A Triton High School student was killed and another person was injured during a crash in Johnston County Thursday morning.The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on County Line Road near the Johnston County Line.Investigators said 16-year-old Tyrese Makell Shaw was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor when he went off the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the opposite side of the road, and then struck a tree.Officials said Shaw was ejected from the vehicle.An unidentified passenger was taken to WakeMed; the extent of his injuries are unknown.Troopers said no charges will be filed.