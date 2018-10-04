16-year-old Harnett County student killed in car crash before school

A high school student died in a car crash Thursday morning before school.

JOHNSTON CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
A Triton High School student was killed and another person was injured during a crash in Johnston County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on County Line Road near the Johnston County Line.

Investigators said 16-year-old Tyrese Makell Shaw was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor when he went off the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the opposite side of the road, and then struck a tree.

Officials said Shaw was ejected from the vehicle.

An unidentified passenger was taken to WakeMed; the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Troopers said no charges will be filed.
