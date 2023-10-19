The best gifts under $100, from advent calendars to smart speakers

Shopping for holiday gifts doesn't have to hurt your wallet. There are many affordable gifts available, including gifts under $50 and gifts under $100. Below, we've listed the best holiday gift ideas under $100, including the best gifts for women, the best gifts for men and the best unique gifts.

Give them this super cozy robe by Brooklinen so they can stay warm and comfortable all holiday season. This robe has over 1,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers saying it's durable, thick and plush.

If they're a fan of skincare, they'll love to pamper themselves with this hydrating set by Laneige. It comes with an eye sleeping mask, lip treatment and depuffing sleeping mask, so you can gift them three beauty essentials in one.

These number one Amazon best selling shoes are great if you know someone who prefers super practical gifts. They can simply slip these on around the house as indoor shoes, or wear them while running errands. Get them now for 43% off.

This gift is a great choice if you're buying for someone looking to pursue a fun project. It includes step-by-step instructions, 1-gallon glass fermenter, 3-piece chambered airlock, screw-top stopper, thermometer, tubing clamp, racking cane and sanitizer, so they'll have everything they need to craft their own unique artisanal beverage.

Who doesn't need a new pair of socks? Get them these organic cotton socks by Quince, which are made to be extra comfortable, thanks to their cushioned footbed, seamless toe and spring wave arch support. These are currently on sale for 48% off.

A tablet can help them keep all their favorite entertainment in one place. Amazon's Fire Tablet is one of the best and has a bright, adjustable display plus 13 hours of battery life.

This compact air fryer can get your food crispy without the use of oil. It can do everything from crisping up a batch of fries to making some roasted veggies.

This stylish bag can be slung across your shoulder or worn around your waist. It can hold any credit cards and knick-knacks, plus it's water repellent so you can carry it to the gym or in light rain. Buy it in 22 different colors.

This affordable pair of earbuds is waterproof and has a battery life that lasts around 10 hours, according to the brand. It easily pairs to your phone via Bluetooth making this one of the best tech gifts you can buy.

One can never have too many drink coasters. These have a ceramic build and are very absorbent, according to the brand, in case of any spills. Each pack comes with eight coasters.

Choose between five different colors and customize this tennis bracelet with your loved one's name, or another special message. It's made from gold beads and Cubic Zirconia stones.

This vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler will keep your hot and cold beverages at their desired temperature. It's dishwasher safe, durable and comes in various colors.

Eye strain after a long day of work is very common, but a heated eye massager can help relieve those tired eyes. I love this one from Renpho, as it has multiple different settings and can even play soothing sounds during your massage. I always find significant relief around my temples and eyes after I take this device off.

Marvel fans will love this Lego set, which recreates the infamous Infinity Gauntlet. It comes with a display stand to showcase their creation once they're done building it.

If they have a furry friend, get them this adjustable crossbody bag which can hold their pup's treats and poop bags, thanks to its built-in waste bag dispenser. It's also made from recyclable fabrics and is available in three colors.

Treat them to their favorite musician this holiday season - there are plenty of tickets on StubHub available below $100.

An air purifier might not seem like the most traditional gift, but they'll definitely be thanking you for it - especially if they have a sensitive nose or are prone to allergies. This one is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, is fairly quiet and has a HEPA filter.

This compact smart speaker can sit on their bedside table and has Alexa voice assistance built-in. Use it to control smart lights, play music or even ask Alexa common questions, like what's the weather like.

This 10-piece set is currently on sale and comes with multiple cooking essentials, including a frying pan and casserole pot. Every piece of cookware is non-stick and hand-washed only.

If they love to wind down with a beverage at the end of the day, this is the holiday gift for them. These stainless steel ice stones will keep their whiskey cold, without diluting it.

This adorable tech gadget will teach your giftee how to code and help them design their own video game - which they can then play. They'll also be able to wear it around their wrist as a smartwatch and take their game on the go.

This fun beauty-themed advent calendar has 24 products, including makeup, skincare essentials and more. Each item resides inside a cardboard box that can be opened each day of December until the 24th.

