17-year-old arrested after slamming egg onto an allegedly racist senator's head

EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old arrested for hitting racist senator with an egg

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Right-wing Australian senator Fraser Anning was responding to Friday's massacre in a brief press conference in Melbourne.

He began to blame the massacre on "Muslim fanatics" and loose immigration policies.

A 17-year-old boy was then caught on camera slamming an egg onto Senator Inning's head while he was in the middle of speaking.

The teenager was wrestled to the ground, then arrested.

According to an Australian affiliate network, he has since been released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
racismus world
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing NC police officer in head
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Marine running in Cary marathon to raise awareness about anti-Semitism
Investigation underway after person found dead in Wayne County
NCCU wins MEAC Championship, receives NCAA bid
California homeowner forced to take down 'Flintstones' decor
Show More
Pennsylvania student helps bus driver having medical emergency
Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run driver in I-40 5-car crash
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
More TOP STORIES News