17-year-old arrested in Raleigh hit-and-run that injured teen boy

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in a felony hit-and-run in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department said Colbe Solomon Cooke faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony hit-and-run.

The charges stem from an incident that happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. on Western Boulevard near where it crosses Interstate 440. There a teenage boy was hit by a black truck.

The boy was taken to the hospital, but his condition and identity have not been released.

Cooke is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday around 2 p.m.
