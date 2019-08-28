17-year-old arrested in Raleigh hit-and-run that injured teen boy

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in a felony hit-and-run in Raleigh.Raleigh Police Department said Colbe Solomon Cooke faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony hit-and-run.The charges stem from an incident that happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. on Western Boulevard near where it crosses Interstate 440. There a teenage boy was hit by a black truck.The boy was taken to the hospital, but his condition and identity have not been released.Cooke is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday around 2 p.m.