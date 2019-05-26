17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Raleigh Saturday evening, officials say.Authorities say it happened in the 3900 block of Dowling Haven Place around 8 p.m.Johnathan Maurice Culbreth, 21, was taken to WakeMed but died as a result of his injuries, police said.Steve Andrew Garcia, 17, was charged with murder and was transported to Wake County Detention Center.The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.