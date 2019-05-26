stabbing

17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Raleigh Saturday evening, officials say.

Authorities say it happened in the 3900 block of Dowling Haven Place around 8 p.m.

Johnathan Maurice Culbreth, 21, was taken to WakeMed but died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Steve Andrew Garcia, 17, was charged with murder and was transported to Wake County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
