17-year-old charged in shooting death of Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Goldsboro man.It happened Saturday around 4:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Winslow Circle.Costello Zyan Reese, 19, of Goldsboro, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health where he died from his injuries.A petition for first degree murder was secured for a 17-year-old.Overnight Sunday, the 17-year-old was apprehended on Nelson Street in Mount Olive by police and U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.