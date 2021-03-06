17-year-old girl dead, another hurt after being struck while attempting to fix flat tire in Raleigh, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Raleigh Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.The incident happened along the 1500 block of Old Milburnie Road just before 7:30 p.m.Troopers said a vehicle carrying five people was stopped attempting to fix a flat tire -- four of which were standing in the road.Toyona Smith, 17, and another girl were walking south on Old Milburnie when they were struck, according to troopers.Officials with the Highway Patrol said Smith was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries. The other girl had moderate injuries.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they are now looking for a black Toyota pick-up truck that fled the scene headed southbound on Old Milburnie Road.The pick-up truck is believed to have front-end damage.The investigation is ongoing.