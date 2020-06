RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say a young girl was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex.Jameisha Person died after she was shot at Level at 401 apartments on Goodstone Dr. in north Raleigh. Person was 17.James Evans Jr., 47, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.Police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.