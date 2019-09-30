17-year-old hunter shot and killed in Georgia after being mistaken for deer

Police said 17-year-old Bobby Lane was in an area of thick foliage when a friend accidentally shot Lane, thinking he was a deer.
"Apparently he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin," Lane's cousin Michael Rawling told told WFOX/WJAX.
The friend drove Lane to a nearby gas station where they met emergency responders. Lane was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
"You never think of anything like that, you know -- a 17-year-old kid," Rawling said. "It's very hard. Very, very hard."
