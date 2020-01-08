17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured and a 17-year-old was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville.Jaheem Smith of St. Pauls died after being shot, according to Fayetteville police.Police said the victims were fighting or arguing in a group of people on Tryon Drive when shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.Officers said Smith was killed and pronounced dead on the scene.A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital in a private car. Both are considered stable.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).