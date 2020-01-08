17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured and a 17-year-old was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville.

Jaheem Smith of St. Pauls died after being shot, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said the victims were fighting or arguing in a group of people on Tryon Drive when shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said Smith was killed and pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital in a private car. Both are considered stable.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillenorth carolinadeadly shootingfatal shootingfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Chick-fil-A fans brave cold for year's worth of free food
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
Show More
Hibernian Pub holding fundraiser for firefighters battling Australia wildfires
2 dead in Harnett County domestic incident
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Going inside the dismal state of Durham public housing
More TOP STORIES News