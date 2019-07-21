17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; Garner man charged

Fuquay-Varina police have arrested Nicholas Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.
The victim has been identified as Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, 17, of Fuquay-Varina.
Bunch has been charged with felony hit and run and is being processed at the Wake County Detention Center.
Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area Sunday morning.
If you have observed this vehicle or have information to aid in this investigation contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 immediately.