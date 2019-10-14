pedestrian killed

18-year-old accused of running from scene after hitting, killing pedestrian in Fayetteville

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville 18-year-old is accused of running from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

It happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. when a 2009 BMW 328i ran off Buttermere Drive, struck a pedestrian and overturned in the front yard of a residence.

Police said the driver, Ricardo Antonio Morales, then fled on foot.

The pedestrian, Joel Ortiz, 33, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Morales was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, reckless driver and speeding.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $10,500 bond.
