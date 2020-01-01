18-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed 13-year-old girl

Concord police said Dontae Milton Black, of Charlotte, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and felony riot.
RELATED: 13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Concord Mills Mall parking lot shooting, police say
The shooting happened on Dec. 28 outside the Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills Mall.
The investigation revealed Black was in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy in the mall near GameStop. The teen saw Black manipulating a gun in his clothes.
Police said Black and the teen were told to leave the mall at closing time. They exited Dave and Buster's into the parking lot when Black began to fire in his direction, striking two boys and 13-year-old Avenanna Propst.
Propst died at the scene. The two boys had non-life-threatening injuries.
Propst and the two boys were not involved in the altercation that led to the shooting and were not the intended targets, police said.
Dontae Black was taken to Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.