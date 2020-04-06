coronavirus texas

18-year-old claims she has COVID-19 and would 'willfully spread' it, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police in Carrollton, Texas, are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old seen on social media claiming to be positive for COVID-19 and willfully spreading it.

The woman, identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, will be charged with terroristic threat.

Police said in a tweet Sunday evening they don't have confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health.

However, they are taking her actions on social media seriously.

Anyone with information about her is urged to call in tips at 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.



