18-year-old man found shot, lying in grass in Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating after a teen was found lying in the grass after being shot.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating after a teen was found lying in a grassy area, suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers told ABC11 they were investigating a nearby homicide, involving the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Naisha McMillian, when they heard gunshots.

Officials determined the shots came from Dorothy Drive.

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified 18-year-old man has been hit.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; his injuries are said to be serious.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect or if the shootings were related.
