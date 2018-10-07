18-year-old man found shot, lying in grass in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department is investigating after a teen was found lying in a grassy area, suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., officers told ABC11 they were investigating a nearby homicide, involving the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Naisha McMillian, when they heard gunshots.
Officials determined the shots came from Dorothy Drive.
Upon arrival, they found an unidentified 18-year-old man has been hit.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; his injuries are said to be serious.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect or if the shootings were related.