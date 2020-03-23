Harnett Central High School senior shot while sleeping dies in drive-by shooting

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old died after being shot in a drive-by shooting while she was sleeping early Monday morning.Lyania Rhone was asleep inside a home in the 2700 block of Bunnlevel-Erwin Road in Erwin just after midnight. Someone fired several shots from a car into the home, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.Rhone was shot once in the hip and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Rhone was a senior at Harnett Central High School.The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating and didn't offer any other details, including any suspect information.If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 910-893-0140 or use the anonymous tip line at 910-893-0300.