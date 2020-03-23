Harnett Central High School senior shot while sleeping dies in drive-by shooting

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old died after being shot in a drive-by shooting while she was sleeping early Monday morning.

Lyania Rhone was asleep inside a home in the 2700 block of Bunnlevel-Erwin Road in Erwin just after midnight. Someone fired several shots from a car into the home, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Rhone was shot once in the hip and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rhone was a senior at Harnett Central High School.

The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating and didn't offer any other details, including any suspect information.

If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 910-893-0140 or use the anonymous tip line at 910-893-0300.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyerwincrimeshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Johnston County reports 4th case
NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during COVID-19 pandemic
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Harris Teeter adds ExpressLane senior shopping hours
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Fort Bragg soldier found dead in barracks
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Cadillac with child passenger crashes after street racing in Texas
UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed seek community donations for medical supplies
Lowe's giving $25 million for coronavirus relief
Anheuser-Busch making hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic
Man dies from injuries after stabbing in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News