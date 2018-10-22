18-year-old suspect in Georgia officer's death shot and killed

The 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a police officer near a school in the Atlanta area over the weekend was shot and killed by another officer Monday, Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said.

Around 3 a.m., a credible tip came in about the possible whereabouts of Tafahree Maynard, who was accused of shooting officer Antwan Toney on Saturday afternoon.

After searching the neighborhood thoroughly, officers found Maynard on the floor of a shed behind a home.

Ayers said officers gave Maynard commands but he did not listen and was holding a lawn mower blade behind his back.

A taser was deployed and shots were fired, Ayers said.

Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maynard faced charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

The shooting happened near a middle school about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta in the Snellville area when Toney was responding to a report of a suspicious car parked near the school.

Police have said 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was in the car with Maynard when the shots were fired and was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was charged with aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at an officer during the chase after Toney was shot.

