'We're running low on supplies' Stranded Amtrak passengers express frustrations after 183 stuck on Oregon train since Sunday

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks. (ABC News)

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Amtrak Coast Starlight train left Seattle Sunday morning and stopped in Oakridge, Oregon around 6:20 p.m., according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

She says heavy snow and debris on the tracks have kept the 183 passengers stuck in the area and it's not yet clear when they will be able to leave.

Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Irvin said road closures in the area due to heavy snow and downed trees are making it difficult to provide alternative transportation.

She said there is currently enough food on board for passengers.


Union Pacific is helping Amtrak try to clear a path for the train.

Amtrak told ABC News in a statement: "We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."
