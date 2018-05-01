EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3411991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was fatally stabbed in a Fayetteville park, and police say it was not a random incident.

Fayetteville police have arrested the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman during an altercation Monday afternoon.On Tuesday, officers said 19-year-old Jamesha Sparrow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.It happened around 3:30 p.m. at College Lakes Park in the area of Rosehill Road and Tranquil Drive.Officials said the victim, 36-year-old Amanda Rollins, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.Reports suggest three people became involved in a physical altercation with Rollins, and during the struggle, she was stabbed.Sparrow was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.Officers said the crime was not random and that the two women knew each other prior to the altercation.