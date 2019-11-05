crime

19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting near Triangle Town Center

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh 19-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the double shooting that killed Markell Hill.

Octaevius Bunn was charged with murder.

Police say Bunn pulled the trigger, killing the 22-year-old Hill and injuring another man on Sunday. Bunn doesn't appear to have any prior criminal convictions.

Raleigh Police Department said Hill and another man were shot just after 11 a.m. at Village at Town Center Apartments on Stillcrest Way near Triangle Town Center.

The 911 caller said a fight led to the shooting.

"They're shooting and they're fighting," said the caller. "People are getting shot and they fighting."

A 16-year-old was also arrested in the case and charged with a stolen firearm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death
Photos detail inmates' escape from California jail
Student hires 'hitman" to kill school staff member
Puppy stolen from rescue group event in Holly Springs found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
The Durham Mayoral Election is Tuesday: What you need to know
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 exit ramp
Petition: Don't trade in State Farmers Market for luxury condos
Michigan woman arrested for overdue library books
Show More
Affordable housing bond in Durham: What you need to know
Deputies say child calls 911 after mom overdoses on Fla. highway
Woman who uses own money to feed East Durham kids wins award
Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death
On eve of election, Durham City Council talks recent gun violence
More TOP STORIES News