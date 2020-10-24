19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Robeson County shooting; man turns self in

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has turned himself in following a Friday morning shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and a 14-year-old injured in Robeson County.Deputies responded to Highway 41 S. and Turkey Branch Road just before 11 a.m. in reference to two people that had been shot. On arrival, deputies found Takira Grissett and a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.Both were rushed to the hospital; deputies said Grissett was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The boy was treated for injuries and deputies said they believe he is expected to recover.Robeson County deputies said Justin Joseph Brown, 23, of Fairmont, turned himself in in relation to the double shooting and was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun.Brown is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.