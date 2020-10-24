double shooting

19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Robeson County shooting; man turns self in

Justin Joseph Brown, 23, of Fairmont (Courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff's Department)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has turned himself in following a Friday morning shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and a 14-year-old injured in Robeson County.

Deputies responded to Highway 41 S. and Turkey Branch Road just before 11 a.m. in reference to two people that had been shot. On arrival, deputies found Takira Grissett and a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to the hospital; deputies said Grissett was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The boy was treated for injuries and deputies said they believe he is expected to recover.

Robeson County deputies said Justin Joseph Brown, 23, of Fairmont, turned himself in in relation to the double shooting and was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

Brown is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfatal shootingchild injureddouble shootingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
1 dead, 1 hurt after fight, shooting during card game in Robeson Co.
1 killed, 1 hurt at Airbnb pool party near Charlotte
2 found shot to death in Harnett County home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Raleigh police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Sen. Tillis attacks Cunninghum, defends vote on SCOTUS
Wake County leading charge in total ballots cast in NC
NC surfer says he was bitten by shark in Emerald Isle waters
Second debate signals change in tone, but will it sway voters?
Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to return
Show More
NCCU student-athletes get organized, march together to polls
FSU partnership aims to provide more doctors in the Sandhills
NC's Second Chance Act another move toward social justice
Wake County names 2020-2021 Principal of the Year
CO landlord accused of threatening to double rent if Biden wins
More TOP STORIES News