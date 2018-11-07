Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating after a man was killed during an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.The man's body was found in a wooded area off of Gillespie Street near the intersection of East Mountain Drive around 8:30 p.m.The NC State Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Jesse Adams was walking home around 11:45 Monday evening from Black's Tire & Auto Service when he was hit just feet from his home.While troopers are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash, they said they did not find any evidence that placed a particular vehicle at the scene of the crime.The incident remains under investigation.