Durham police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Durham after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday night.The shooting happened along the 4800 block of Daube Lane in the Magnolia Pointe Apartments around 8:30 p.m.Durham police said the shooter(s) are still on the loose at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.