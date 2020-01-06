19-year-old North Carolina woman hit in head by stray bullet while lying in bed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman was lying bed when a bullet fired from a nearby apartment hit her in the head.

Asheville Police Department Lieutenant Sean Aardema told ABC-affiliate WLOS, the 19-year-old is in critical, but stable condition after the shooting Saturday afternoon.

"She's a 19-year-old girl laying on the bed relaxing, completely innocent in this whole thing, so very, very scary," Aardema said.

Aardema said his investigators learned the bullet traveled into her bedroom from the apartment next door.

"Miraculously she was alert and talking when she left Hillcrest apartments," Aardema said.

Aardema said he doesn't believe the woman was targeted, but officers can't confirm that until the investigation is complete.
