18-year-old arrested in Louisiana after 19-year-old's body found in woods in Chatham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested an 18-year-old man in Louisiana after a 19-year-old woman's body was found in the woods in Chatham County last month.Bryan Jose Guzman was arrested Sunday night. Guzman was wanted for murder after Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada's body was found in the woods in the 6400 block of N.C. 751 on August 25.Police say she was apparently killed at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham.Guzman was wanted in connection with her death.He is charged with one count of murder.