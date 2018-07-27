1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy

JOYEETA BISWAS
One large casket and three heartbreakingly small ones.

Four family members who died in a duck boat accident in Missouri on July 19 were laid to rest at a ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.

Tia Coleman, who was with 10 family members that day, lost her husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and their three children, 1-year-old Arya, 7-year-old Evan and 9-year-old Reece.

The duck boat they were on capsized and sank during a storm in Branson, Missouri. Seventeen passengers were killed.

Tia Coleman and a nephew, Donovan Hall, were the only two family members who survived.

The funeral, held at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis, was at times somber. Congressman André Carson of Indiana's 7th District and Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry spoke at the service. Tia Coleman works at Curry's office.

Tia Coleman told reporters shortly after the incident that the captain had showed passengers where the life jackets were but told them they would not need them.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident and looking into what led to the tragedy.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Serious crash closes I-85 southbound in Durham
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
Meet the candidates for North Carolina's potential new voting machines
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Show More
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
More News