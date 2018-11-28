2 men allegedly lured former roommate to home and fatally stabbed him over stolen PlayStation

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives say two men killed their former roommate because they thought he stole their PlayStation from them.

MAITLAND, Florida --
Authorities in central Florida say a man was stabbed to death by his former housemates over a stolen PlayStation.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 22-year-old Jake Bilotta and 21-year-old Ian McClurg coaxed the victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Barnes, to the home they shared in Maitland. Investigators say he was lured under the premise of going to a party, and then stabbed several times with a chef's knife.

The sheriff says a third housemate called deputies after arriving home and finding Bilotta putting a body in plastic bags.

Lemma says Barnes previously lived at the home and the pair suspected him of stealing the game console.

Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on homicide charges Tuesday. No attorneys are listed on their jail records.

RELATED: Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
playstationstabbingmurderu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family hopes body found in Robeson County is not Hania Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
Show More
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
Why is Mack Brown coming out of retirement to coach at UNC?
More News