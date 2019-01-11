2 adults, 1 child found dead in Harnett County home

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two adults and a child were found dead at a home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive.The home is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address.Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.Coats said the case is being investigated as a "triple homicide."Coats said someone entered the house shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a person dead.People in the area told ABC11 that they heard gunshots. The sheriff has not confirmed whether the victims were shot.This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.