2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested following a brutal attack at a Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh.

Alan Dawson Jr. and Grant Chapman are accused of severely beating a man in a parking lot while leaving Coastal Credit Union Music Park after the October concert.

The victim was knocked out in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

Raleigh Police Department said tips sent in to Crime Stoppers helped them identify Dawson and Chapman. It's unclear what specific charges the two men face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestassaultluke bryan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Woman stole NC State student's car at gunpoint: Police
13-year-old double-murder suspect still on the loose in Robeson Co.
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
The 411: It's National Nacho Day
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Show More
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Durham teachers protest state budget battle
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
More TOP STORIES News