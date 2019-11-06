2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested following a brutal attack at a Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh.Alan Dawson Jr. and Grant Chapman are accused of severely beating a man in a parking lot while leaving Coastal Credit Union Music Park after the October concert.The victim was knocked out in the parking lot, according to witnesses.Raleigh Police Department said tips sent in to Crime Stoppers helped them identify Dawson and Chapman. It's unclear what specific charges the two men face.