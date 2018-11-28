2 men arrested after $3 million worth of meth seized in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Charlotte men have been arrested and charged after authorities seized over 24 pounds of meth from them.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Charlotte men have been arrested and charged after authorities said they seized more than 24 pounds of methamphetamine from them, worth about $3 million on the street.

Police said 37-year-old Mario Alberto Llamas-Hernandez and 23-year-old Gonzalo Alberto Hernandez were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Officials said the two were stopped by the Wake County Sheriff's Office on Poole Road in Raleigh.

According to an arrest warrant, Gonzalo Hernandez "willfully and feloniously" used a pickup to keep and sell the drugs, which is in violation of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act. He's facing an additional charge for that.

Llamas-Hernandez was arrested without a warrant but is accused of transporting 400 grams or more of meth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimedrug arrestmethamphetamineCharlotteRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
UPDATE: All lanes of I-95 South reopen near following crash in Johnston County
Advance Auto Parts moving HQ to Raleigh, adding 435 jobs to Triangle
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Show More
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
More News