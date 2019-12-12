2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested Thursday after a major crash on U.S. Highway 15-501 and Eastowne Drive in Chapel Hill.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said Drug Enforcement Administration agents were conducting an operation nearby and arrested one person but a second suspect took off in a Ford sedan.

The driver hit two vehicles in a Lowe's parking lot and then sped through a traffic light as he turned south on Sage Road and then left onto U.S. Highway 15-501.

Law enforcement officers were out of their vehicles making arrests and were unable to pursue the suspect vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver sped toward Durham, swerving in and out of lanes and collided with five other vehicles on 15-501 before crashing.



The suspect got out and ran, and a civilian and a DEA agent gave chase, the sheriff's office said. After approximately three-quarters of a mile, a deputy took the suspect into custody on White Oak Drive

Agents involved in the operation seized a three-and-a-half kilos of heroin.

"We know that every 11 minutes, someone dies in the United States as the result of an opioid overdose. One gram of heroin can kill a person," said Orange County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes. "Thanks to the DEA, we were able to assist in the removal of 3,500 grams of this drug from our community."

Heavy traffic clogged 15-501 as multiple law enforcement agencies directed traffic, investigated the crashes, and cleared the road.

An ambulance took one driver to the hospital but her injuries were not believed to be serious, the sheriff's office said.

"Today's events illustrate how far reaching the dangers of the drug trade are. We are relieved no one suffered serious injuries," Blackwood said.

The identities of the suspects and the charges they face have not been released.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Chapel Hill Police Department assisted in the drug investigation.
